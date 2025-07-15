Telangana CPI Leader Chandu Naik Assassinated During Morning Walk
Telangana CPI leader K Chandu Naik was killed during his morning walk in Malakpet by unidentified assailants. A land dispute is suspected as the motive. Three to four people were involved in the shooting. Police are investigating, analyzing CCTV footage, and pursuing three prime suspects.
In a grim incident in Telangana, a Communist Party of India (CPI) leader was fatally attacked on Tuesday morning while on his routine walk in Malakpet. The victim, identified as K Chandu Naik, was shot dead at close range by unidentified assailants, police revealed, intimating a possible land dispute as a motive.
The 47-year-old state council member was attacked near a park around 7:30 AM, where a group of assailants reportedly arrived in a car and executed the lethal assault. Post-attack, the culprits fled the scene, leaving behind traces but no immediate leads, according to senior police officials who spoke to PTI.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East Zone) S Chaitanya Kumar reported preliminary findings suggesting involvement of at least three to four individuals in the attack. The investigation is in full swing with police reviewing CCTV footage and tracking vehicle routes, aiming to identify suspects and dive deeper into the backstory of the involvement of Naik, who previously faced allegations in a 2022 murder case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
