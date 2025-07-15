Navigating Diplomatic Waters: Australia's Strategic Balancing Act with China

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese raised concerns over a Chinese naval live-fire drill near Australian waters in talks with President Xi Jinping. The exercise, staged off Australia's coast in February, prompted re-routing of commercial flights as Chinese vessels sailed international waters, exhibiting military prowess.

In a productive dialogue, Albanese and Xi discussed freedom of navigation and international law, with the Chinese leader noting the routine nature of such drills. Albanese reiterated Australia's steadfast stance on Taiwan, aligning with its one-China policy.

Both leaders agreed on the need to strengthen economic relations ahead of the 10th anniversary of their free trade agreement. As Australia juggles the strategic pressures of China and the US, Albanese's visit underscores efforts to repair bilateral ties impacted by geopolitical friction.

