TDP Advocates for Transparent and Inclusive Electoral Roll Revision in Andhra Pradesh

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has called on the Election Commission to allocate sufficient time for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh. They insist that the process should not occur within six months of a major election, safeguarding the rights of previously enrolled voters.

Amid political tension in Bihar over recent electoral revisions, the TDP's suggestions emphasize transparency and the need to clearly distinguish the SIR's purpose from citizenship verification. They argue that voters already included in certified rolls should not need to re-verify their eligibility without specific reasons.

The TDP urged measures such as mobile booth-level officer units to accommodate seasonal migration, called for procedural clarity on voter roll deletions, and recommended a biometric verification system. These steps aim to ensure voter confidence and enhance the integrity of the electoral process in Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)