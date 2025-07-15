Left Menu

Russia Open to Talks Despite US Sanctions Threat

Moscow is willing to engage in negotiations following U.S. President Donald Trump's sanction threats on Russian export buyers. However, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasized that Russia is averse to ultimatums. This follows Trump’s announcement of new weapons for Ukraine and potential sanctions without a Ukrainian peace agreement.

Russia has expressed its willingness to negotiate, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, in response to the recent threats of sanctions from U.S. President Donald Trump targeting Russian export buyers. However, Ryabkov made it clear that Russia will not respond positively to any form of ultimatum.

The announcement from Moscow follows President Trump's decision to supply new weaponry to Ukraine, coupled with a stern warning of potential sanctions on those purchasing Russian exports should Moscow refuse to reach a peace agreement regarding Ukraine.

This development highlights the ongoing tension between the U.S. and Russia as both nations navigate the implications of the Ukrainian conflict and associated international trade relations.

