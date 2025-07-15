Russia Open to Talks Despite US Sanctions Threat

Russia has expressed its willingness to negotiate, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, in response to the recent threats of sanctions from U.S. President Donald Trump targeting Russian export buyers. However, Ryabkov made it clear that Russia will not respond positively to any form of ultimatum.

The announcement from Moscow follows President Trump's decision to supply new weaponry to Ukraine, coupled with a stern warning of potential sanctions on those purchasing Russian exports should Moscow refuse to reach a peace agreement regarding Ukraine.

This development highlights the ongoing tension between the U.S. and Russia as both nations navigate the implications of the Ukrainian conflict and associated international trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)