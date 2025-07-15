Assam's Immigration Stance Sparks Political Debate

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of attempting to protect Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators. He claimed that the opposition party is distorting his comments regarding the Bengali-speaking community in Assam.

Sarma emphasized that all legitimate residents of Assam, including those who speak Bengali, endorse the government's firm stance against illegal Muslim immigration from Bangladesh. He insisted that the state's battle against illegal infiltration has been ongoing for several decades.

The controversy arose after Sarma remarked that recording Bengali as a mother tongue in census documents could reveal the number of foreigners living in the state. The TMC retorted by questioning if singing Bengali-written national songs would render Sarma an 'illegal Bangladeshi'.

(With inputs from agencies.)