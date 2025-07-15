Sharad Pawar-led party gets new Maharashtra chief amid buzz over Patil’s move

Former Maharashtra minister and MLC Shashikant Shinde was on Tuesday named the new president of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) state unit, replacing Jayant Patil, also a former minister.

Pawar made the announcement at the party's general body meeting in Mumbai, after days of speculation over Patil's resignation.

Speaking at the NCP's 26th foundation day event in Pune on June 10 in Pawar's presence, Patil hinted at stepping down from his post to make way for a younger face.

Patil has been with Pawar since the formation of the NCP in 1999. He sided with Pawar after the latter's nephew Ajit Pawar, now deputy CM, rebelled in 2023 and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena ruling coalition.

Addressing the meeting on Tuesday, Patil, who helmed the state NCP unit for seven years, thanked Pawar for giving him the opportunity and spoke about the party's work during his tenure. He said he would continue to work for the party.

Patil last week dismissed speculation about his possible move to the BJP, saying he had neither met any leader of the saffron outfit nor had anyone from the ruling coalition party approached him.

''I have not contacted any leader in the BJP, nor has anyone asked me to join (BJP)," Patil had said, responding to media reports and downplaying speculation around his political moves.

