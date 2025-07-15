UPDATE 6-Taiwan president to visit Paraguay next month, likely to make US transits

Paraguay is preparing to receive Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te next month, President Santiago Pena said on Monday, meaning Lai will likely make sensitive transit stops in the United States that are bound to infuriate Beijing. Asked about the plans, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said that "transits of the United States by high-level Taiwan officials, including presidents, are in line with past practice, and fully consistent with our longstanding policy." "Such transits are undertaken with consideration for the safety, comfort, convenience, and dignity of the passenger," the spokesperson added. Lai has yet to visit the United States since U.S. President Donald Trump took office for the second time this year, though late last year Lai transited Hawaii and the U.S. territory of Guam while visiting the Pacific. Paraguay is one of only 12 countries to maintain formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and the only one in South America. Visits by Taiwanese presidents to Central and South America always involve what are officially only stopovers in the United States given the distance from Taiwan, but are often the most important parts of the trip given Washington is the island's top international backer and arms supplier.

Pena, speaking at a bilateral investment conference in the South American nation's capital, said Lai would visit Paraguay next month. "We are preparing anxiously and with much affection to receive President Lai in 30 days," Pena told the conference, which Lai's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung also attended. Belize will also host Lai during a planned visit to the region, a government official told Reuters, without giving a date.

Taiwan has a handful of other allies in Latin America and the Caribbean, but several have cut ties in recent years in favor of relations with economic powerhouse China, which considers Taiwan a Chinese province. "This is to show the world that small countries have the capacity to become major global players," Pena added.

Taiwan's presidential office declined to comment, saying that, as in the past, if it had anything to announce it would do so "in due course." It normally confirms such trips only shortly before they take place. China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday reiterated its opposition to what it called "sneaky visits" to the United States by Taiwanese leaders under any pretext.

Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing that the United States must understand how sensitive the Taiwan issue is and act with the utmost caution. China strongly objects to any interactions between Taiwan and the United States and routinely denounces U.S. stopovers of Taiwanese presidents.

Taiwan's government rejects China's territorial claims and says it has a right to forge ties with other countries and engage with the world.

