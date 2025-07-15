Left Menu

Tragic Shooting of Congress Leader in Medak: A Tale of Rivalries

A Congress leader, M Anil, was shot dead in Medak district, Telangana. The attack occurred while he was in his car, with assailants blocking his path and opening fire, resulting in his immediate death. Preliminary investigations suggest real estate rivalries could be the motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:20 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Medak district, Telangana, where a young Congress leader, M Anil, was brutally shot dead. The fatal attack occurred on Monday night in Kulcharam mandal, leaving the political community in shock.

The assailants trailed Anil in two cars, one of which overtook and blocked his vehicle. A gunman then swiftly stepped out and shot four rounds, leading to Anil's immediate demise, according to police reports.

Though investigations are in the preliminary stages, officials indicate Anil's connections in the real estate business might have incited rivalries or financial disputes, sparking this violent attack. A murder case has been filed, and efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

