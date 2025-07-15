Congress Leaders Kharge and Gandhi Visit Assam: A Show of Solidarity
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi visit Assam to interact with state party functionaries. The visit, deemed historic, aims to showcase commitment to justice, harmony, and progress. It marks the first major visit since Gaurav Gogoi became state president, ahead of upcoming assembly elections.
In a significant move, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi are set to visit Assam. The leaders will engage with state Congress functionaries, marking a historic interaction with district, block, and mandal presidents.
State Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi expressed excitement, emphasizing the visit's focus on solidarity, justice, and inclusive progress. "Their presence will empower every worker and volunteer," Gogoi stated, highlighting its importance ahead of the assembly elections.
Scheduled meetings in Chaygaon and other locations will allow direct communication between party members and the national leadership, ensuring that the voices from the grassroots are heard at the top echelons of the Congress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
