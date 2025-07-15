Congress Leader Files Defamation Notice Against BJP Ex-MP

In a significant move, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has issued a legal notice against BJP's former MP Arjun Singh, alleging defamation. Hooda claims Singh made false and malicious remarks during a media interaction in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on July 8.

The notice highlights Hooda's decorated political career, emphasizing his two-term tenure as Haryana's Chief Minister and multiple terms in both the Parliament and Haryana Legislative Assembly. These defamatory remarks, according to Hooda, have severely damaged his reputation built over decades of dedicated public service.

Hooda's legal notice demands a retraction of these statements across all media platforms and an apology from Singh to avoid criminal and civil proceedings. The notice also hints at a deeper conspiracy potentially involving other parties, calling for an independent investigation.