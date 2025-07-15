Congress Leader Files Defamation Notice Against BJP Ex-MP
Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a prominent Congress leader, has issued a legal notice against former BJP MP Arjun Singh for making defamatory remarks. The notice accuses Singh of spreading false statements that tarnish Hooda's reputation built over years of public service. Hooda seeks an apology and retraction.
In a significant move, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has issued a legal notice against BJP's former MP Arjun Singh, alleging defamation. Hooda claims Singh made false and malicious remarks during a media interaction in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on July 8.
The notice highlights Hooda's decorated political career, emphasizing his two-term tenure as Haryana's Chief Minister and multiple terms in both the Parliament and Haryana Legislative Assembly. These defamatory remarks, according to Hooda, have severely damaged his reputation built over decades of dedicated public service.
Hooda's legal notice demands a retraction of these statements across all media platforms and an apology from Singh to avoid criminal and civil proceedings. The notice also hints at a deeper conspiracy potentially involving other parties, calling for an independent investigation.
