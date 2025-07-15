Trump Urges Zelenskiy to Avoid Moscow Target Amidst War Tensions

In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump has advised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to refrain from targeting Moscow. This statement comes amid ongoing tensions and conflict across the region.

Just a day prior, President Trump announced an escalation in military aid to Kyiv, signifying a stauncher position against Russia.

The advice to Zelenskiy highlights attempts to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape as the U.S. amplifies its support for Ukraine in the face of Russian actions.