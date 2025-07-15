Trump Urges Zelenskiy to Avoid Moscow Target Amidst War Tensions
U.S. President Donald Trump advised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy not to target Moscow, following an announcement of increased military support to Kyiv and a stronger approach against Russia. This statement comes as the conflict in Ukraine intensifies, with the U.S. enhancing its support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.
In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump has advised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to refrain from targeting Moscow. This statement comes amid ongoing tensions and conflict across the region.
Just a day prior, President Trump announced an escalation in military aid to Kyiv, signifying a stauncher position against Russia.
The advice to Zelenskiy highlights attempts to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape as the U.S. amplifies its support for Ukraine in the face of Russian actions.
