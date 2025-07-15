Left Menu

Trump Secures Favorable Trade Deal with Indonesia

In a recent development, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will incur no tariffs in a trade agreement with Indonesia, while the latter will pay 19%. This deal ensures U.S. access to Indonesian markets and is part of Trump's ongoing trade negotiations.

Updated: 15-07-2025 22:39 IST
President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that the United States has successfully negotiated a trade deal with Indonesia, eliminating tariffs for American goods entering the Southeast Asian nation.

In a statement, Trump highlighted that while the U.S. would face no tariffs, Indonesia would impose a 19% tariff on its end. This discrepancy, Trump explained, grants full access to U.S. goods and services in Indonesian markets.

This strategic agreement is part of Trump's broader trade negotiation efforts, aimed at enhancing economic ties and opening markets for American exports. The administration plans to announce similar favorable deals shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

