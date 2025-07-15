Left Menu

Outrage in Agartala: Bajrang Dal Protests Against CPI(M) Leader's Remarks on Hanuman

Bajrang Dal activists in Agartala protested against CPI(M) leader Sankar Prasad Dutta for his remarks on Lord Hanuman. They burnt his effigy and demanded an apology. Dutta's comments at a motor union event prompted calls for him to visit a temple and apologize publicly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 15-07-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 23:58 IST
Tensions ran high in Tripura's capital Agartala on Tuesday as Bajrang Dal activists publicly protested against senior CPI(M) leader Sankar Prasad Dutta. The demonstration, held at the Radhanagar bus stand, involved the burning of Dutta's effigy after slapping it with slippers. This act was in response to Dutta's derogative comments about Lord Hanuman.

Addressing members of the Left-affiliated Tripura Motor Sramik Union, Dutta, a former MP and current CITU state general secretary, claimed that auto drivers were coerced into displaying Hanuman's image to avoid harassment. His remarks ignited outrage among Hindu groups, who demanded an immediate public apology.

Bajrang Dal leaders and other Hindu groups, including VHP's Tripura West district president, warned of a statewide agitation if Dutta does not apologize. Meanwhile, BJP Yuva Morcha's state president organized a procession and recited prayers at a Hanuman temple, emphasizing the seriousness of the community's grievance.

