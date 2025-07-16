Left Menu

U.S. Calls on Israel to Halt Syria Strikes

The Trump administration has requested Israel to stop its military strikes on Syrian forces. According to Axios, the request was made public by a U.S. official. Israel reportedly agreed to halt the attacks by Tuesday evening, as communicated to the Americans.

Updated: 16-07-2025 01:54 IST
  • United States

The Trump administration has made an official request to Israel, urging the nation to cease its military operations against Syrian forces. This development follows reportings from Axios indicating concerns about the ongoing military engagements in southern Syria.

A U.S. official, who disclosed this information to Axios, stated that Israel has agreed to end the strikes on Tuesday evening. The decision highlights ongoing diplomatic discussions regarding Middle Eastern military conflicts.

The request emphasizes the delicate balance of international relations and military strategy in the region, as the U.S. seeks to manage geopolitical tensions involving its allies and adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

