Crypto Legislation Faces Congressional Roadblock Amid Political Dispute
The U.S. Congress's attempt to advance cryptocurrency legislation was thwarted as bipartisan disagreements blocked procedural votes. Despite House Republicans declaring a 'Crypto week', disputes over packaging bills halted progress. Stocks like Circle Internet and Coinbase dipped amid uncertainty. Proposed bills seek clarity for stablecoins and reject central bank digital currency.
The U.S. Congress's ambitious plans to push forward cryptocurrency legislation encountered a significant setback on Tuesday. A procedural vote to explore the proposed measures was blocked by a bipartisan coalition, causing surprise and disappointment within the sector.
House Republicans had intended to use 'Crypto week' to advance multiple bills aimed at providing regulatory clarity and legitimacy to the digital asset industry. However, a disagreement over the packaging of the bills led to conservative Republicans and Democrats joining forces to prevent the vote from proceeding.
The financial markets reacted swiftly. Notable crypto-related stocks, including Circle Internet and Coinbase Global, experienced temporary declines. The potential legislation includes key measures that could establish a regulatory framework for stablecoins and define when a crypto token should be considered a commodity. Furthermore, the House was set to debate a bill to prohibit the U.S. from issuing a central bank digital currency, amid concerns over government overreach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
