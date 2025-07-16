Left Menu

Global Leaders Gather in Bogota: Calls for Sanctions Against Israel Intensify

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for Gaza, addressed a conference in Colombia, urging nations to impose sanctions against Israel over its actions in Gaza. Delegates from 30 countries discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict, with some participants likening Israel’s policies to apartheid. The gathering emphasized enforcing international law and supporting Palestinian self-determination.

Updated: 16-07-2025 04:59 IST
At a pivotal conference in Bogota, Colombia, Francesca Albanese, the United Nations' special rapporteur for Gaza and the West Bank, addressed delegates from 30 countries, advocating for concrete international actions against Israel. The meeting sought ways to cease what Albanese termed as a 'genocide' in Gaza.

Participants, including nations like Spain, Ireland, and China, deliberated sanctions against Israel. Colombia's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mauricio Jaramillo, emphasized the need to uphold international law. The gathering drew comparisons between Israel's actions and apartheid-era South Africa, urging collective measures to challenge Israel's military offensive.

The conference, co-chaired by Colombia and South Africa, was attended largely by developing nations. It prioritized diplomatic and judicial measures against Israel's policies. The implications for global diplomacy amid the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict were at the forefront, with calls for international law enforcement and defending Palestinian self-determination.

