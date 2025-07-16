Adelita Grijalva Poised to Continue Family Legacy in Arizona's 7th District

Establishment-backed candidate Adelita Grijalva is projected to win the Democratic primary for Arizona's 7th Congressional District, aiming to succeed her late father, Representative Raul Grijalva. CNN reported her significant lead as she contends with a rapidly changing political landscape.

Grijalva, 54, overcame a vigorous campaign by 25-year-old challenger Deja Foxx, who garnered attention and progressive support. The race highlights the Democratic Party's ongoing struggle to balance progressive ideals with mainstream appeal to mend their fractured voter base.

Garnering diverse endorsements, Grijalva received backing from various party figures, including Senators and Representatives. Meanwhile, Republicans conducted their primary with Daniel Francis Sr. leading early returns. The upcoming general election remains crucial for Democrats eyeing the U.S. House majority in next year's midterms.