Left Menu

Adelita Grijalva Poised to Continue Family Legacy in Arizona's 7th District

Adelita Grijalva is projected to win the Arizona 7th District Democratic primary, succeeding her late father. Despite a strong challenge from 25-year-old Deja Foxx, Grijalva, backed by key figures across the party, is favored for the general election in the heavily Democratic district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 09:06 IST
Adelita Grijalva Poised to Continue Family Legacy in Arizona's 7th District

Establishment-backed candidate Adelita Grijalva is projected to win the Democratic primary for Arizona's 7th Congressional District, aiming to succeed her late father, Representative Raul Grijalva. CNN reported her significant lead as she contends with a rapidly changing political landscape.

Grijalva, 54, overcame a vigorous campaign by 25-year-old challenger Deja Foxx, who garnered attention and progressive support. The race highlights the Democratic Party's ongoing struggle to balance progressive ideals with mainstream appeal to mend their fractured voter base.

Garnering diverse endorsements, Grijalva received backing from various party figures, including Senators and Representatives. Meanwhile, Republicans conducted their primary with Daniel Francis Sr. leading early returns. The upcoming general election remains crucial for Democrats eyeing the U.S. House majority in next year's midterms.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025