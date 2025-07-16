Congress Leaders Kharge and Gandhi Set for Key Visit to Assam
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi are visiting Assam to interact with party members. This marks their first trip since Gaurav Gogoi became the state president. Their visit aims to strengthen the party's focus on justice, harmony, and inclusive progress.
On Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, alongside Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to visit Assam. The visit is significant as it marks the first time the party's top brass will tour the state since Gaurav Gogoi assumed the presidency.
During their time in Assam, Kharge and Gandhi will engage in crucial meetings, one of which will take place in Chaygaon, approximately 40 km from Guwahati. These meetings provide a platform for the district, block, and mandal presidents to voice their perspectives directly to the leadership.
The visit is seen as a reaffirmation of the Congress party's commitment to justice, harmony, and inclusive progress for all, as highlighted by Gogoi during his recent online post. This comes ahead of the upcoming assembly elections next year.
