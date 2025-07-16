Left Menu

Congress Leaders Kharge and Gandhi Set for Key Visit to Assam

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi are visiting Assam to interact with party members. This marks their first trip since Gaurav Gogoi became the state president. Their visit aims to strengthen the party's focus on justice, harmony, and inclusive progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-07-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 09:31 IST
Congress Leaders Kharge and Gandhi Set for Key Visit to Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, alongside Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to visit Assam. The visit is significant as it marks the first time the party's top brass will tour the state since Gaurav Gogoi assumed the presidency.

During their time in Assam, Kharge and Gandhi will engage in crucial meetings, one of which will take place in Chaygaon, approximately 40 km from Guwahati. These meetings provide a platform for the district, block, and mandal presidents to voice their perspectives directly to the leadership.

The visit is seen as a reaffirmation of the Congress party's commitment to justice, harmony, and inclusive progress for all, as highlighted by Gogoi during his recent online post. This comes ahead of the upcoming assembly elections next year.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025