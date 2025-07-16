Leaflets, Rituals, and Political Superstition: Navigating Uganda's Haunted Political Landscape

In Uganda, the intersection of politics and spiritual beliefs creates a challenging landscape for candidates vying for office. Politician Wilson Watira illustrates this dynamic, recounting an encounter where his rival rejected a handshake, fearing witchcraft implications.

Despite Uganda being a predominantly Christian nation, the fear of supernatural influence is pervasive. This belief system fuels intense competition between candidates, often manifesting in public spectacles alongside deeply personal spiritual quests. Traditional healers like Rose Mukite have become pivotal figures in this electoral arena, offering services that promise protection and success.

These practices reveal a broader cultural phenomenon where syncretism causes friction within national identities. With upcoming elections, the challenge remains for political leaders to navigate this intricate web of fear, faith, and superstition.