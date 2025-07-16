Evolving Tensions: India Advises Against Non-Essential Travel to Iran

The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a travel advisory urging Indian nationals to reconsider non-essential visits to the country. This cautionary statement comes against the backdrop of heightened security concerns following recent geopolitical tensions in the region.

The advisory emphasizes the importance of remaining informed about the evolving situation and advises those already in Iran to consider leaving through available commercial flights and ferries. Indian citizens are further encouraged to stay updated with advisories from Indian authorities.

This advisory follows escalating conflict traced back to Israel's 'Operation Rising Lion' and subsequent retaliatory airstrikes by Iran, leading to involvement from the United States. The hostilities were temporarily paused following a unilateral ceasefire declared by US President Donald Trump.