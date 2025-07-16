Odisha Unrest: Mahila Congress Demands President's Rule Amid College Tragedy

In the wake of a tragic incident involving the death of a college student in Odisha's Balasore district, Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba has intensified calls for Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's resignation.

The student, a second-year B.Ed at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, died after setting herself on fire due to alleged inaction against a professor accused of sexual harassment. Lamba, upon visiting the bereaved family, asserted that the system failed the victim, pinning accountability on the state's leadership.

Lamba drew parallels to President's Rule imposed in Manipur and critiqued PM Modi's previous call against Rajasthan on similar concerns. She further accused Odisha's government of incompetency, claiming alarm over women's safety in the state.