Left Menu

Odisha Unrest: Mahila Congress Demands President's Rule Amid College Tragedy

Alka Lamba, Mahila Congress Chief, has demanded Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi's resignation following a student's death, declaring the state's governance has failed. Lamba calls for President's Rule, comparing it to Manipur, and accuses the CM of incompetence, urging change to ensure women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:36 IST
Odisha Unrest: Mahila Congress Demands President's Rule Amid College Tragedy
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic incident involving the death of a college student in Odisha's Balasore district, Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba has intensified calls for Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's resignation.

The student, a second-year B.Ed at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, died after setting herself on fire due to alleged inaction against a professor accused of sexual harassment. Lamba, upon visiting the bereaved family, asserted that the system failed the victim, pinning accountability on the state's leadership.

Lamba drew parallels to President's Rule imposed in Manipur and critiqued PM Modi's previous call against Rajasthan on similar concerns. She further accused Odisha's government of incompetency, claiming alarm over women's safety in the state.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025