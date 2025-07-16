Left Menu

Push for Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Gains Momentum

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah supports Congress efforts to restore statehood to the region. This push comes after opposition leaders wrote to the Prime Minister, urging swift action. Abdullah emphasizes that returning statehood was a long-standing promise, echoed by the Supreme Court and political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:36 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed support for a recent Congress initiative aimed at restoring statehood to the Union Territory. During a press event, Abdullah highlighted the longstanding promises made by the government to reinstate statehood, as supported by a Supreme Court directive.

His comments came in response to opposition leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, who co-authored a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The letter urges the government to introduce legislation in the next Parliament session to reinstate Jammu and Kashmir's full statehood.

Abdullah expressed gratitude towards the opposition for raising this issue, stating, "We are not demanding something that was not promised to us." He emphasized the urgency of the matter, citing the Supreme Court's previous order to restore statehood "as soon as possible."

