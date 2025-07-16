Imamoglu: A Political Battlefield in Turkey's Judiciary

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key political rival to Turkey's President Erdogan, faces a fresh prison sentence for allegedly insulting the chief prosecutor, according to state broadcaster TRT. This development intensifies what is perceived as a governmental crackdown on opposition figures. Imamoglu, who has been in detention since March over separate corruption allegations, was sentenced to one year and eight months.

The most recent ruling awaits confirmation from two appeals courts. This marks the second conviction for Imamoglu concerning insults toward public officials. Imamoglu garnered a prior sentence of two years and six months in 2022 for criticizing the annulment of the 2019 Istanbul elections, a decision that reversed his victory over Erdogan's party candidate. Imamoglu has appealed this conviction, though it remains under review.

Imamoglu denies all charges, citing them as abuses of Turkey's judiciary system used as a political tool. The 2022 verdict, if upheld, might disqualify him from future elections, further fueling tensions. Istanbul University annulled his diploma, preventing his candidacy for president. The opposition CHP, Imamoglu's party, refutes the corruption accusations, considering them strategies to eliminate political threats to Erdogan, allegations the government dismisses. Wednesday's court session was held in the Silivri district's high-security complex, a typical venue for high-profile trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)