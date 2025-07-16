Minister Athawale Condemns Bullying in Maharashtra, Defends Non-Marathi Contributors

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has publicly denounced the bullying of non-Marathi speakers in Maharashtra, signaling a strict stance by the Devendra Fadnavis government against such actions. Athawale underscored the discrepancy between the current actions of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray and Balasaheb Thackeray's inclusive vision for the state.

He highlighted that Mumbai, as India's financial capital, thrives on the diverse contributions from non-Marathi residents, including major industrial players like Tata, Birla, Ambani, and Adani, noting that discriminatory incidents tarnish the city's prestigious status.

On national issues, Athawale backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extended leadership until 2029 and called for investigations into potential discrepancies in Bihar's electoral rolls, addressing suspicions of unauthorized Bangladeshi nationals on the voter list.

