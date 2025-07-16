Left Menu

Minister Athawale Condemns Bullying in Maharashtra, Defends Non-Marathi Contributors

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale criticized the bullying of non-Marathi speakers in Maharashtra, asserting the current government's zero-tolerance stance. He emphasized the contributions of non-Marathi individuals to Mumbai's growth, while also touching upon various political issues, including Prime Minister Modi's tenure and concerns over electoral rolls in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has publicly denounced the bullying of non-Marathi speakers in Maharashtra, signaling a strict stance by the Devendra Fadnavis government against such actions. Athawale underscored the discrepancy between the current actions of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray and Balasaheb Thackeray's inclusive vision for the state.

He highlighted that Mumbai, as India's financial capital, thrives on the diverse contributions from non-Marathi residents, including major industrial players like Tata, Birla, Ambani, and Adani, noting that discriminatory incidents tarnish the city's prestigious status.

On national issues, Athawale backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extended leadership until 2029 and called for investigations into potential discrepancies in Bihar's electoral rolls, addressing suspicions of unauthorized Bangladeshi nationals on the voter list.

(With inputs from agencies.)

