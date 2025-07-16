Left Menu

Raging Clashes in Sweida: Syria's Fragile Peace Shattered

In Syria's city of Sweida, clashes between government forces and Druze groups have intensified after a ceasefire collapse. Israel has started airstrikes in support of the Druze minority, impacting Syrian military operations. This upheaval follows Syria's new leadership struggling to maintain control post-Assad.

Damascus | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:20 IST
  • Syria

Violence has flared in the southern Syrian city of Sweida following the breakdown of a ceasefire agreement between government forces and Druze armed factions. The collapse has led Israel to intervene by launching airstrikes targeting Syrian military positions, pledging support for the Druze religious minority.

On the diplomatic front, Israel's defense strategy involves escalating military responses unless Syrian troops withdraw from contested areas. This intensification highlights growing instability within Syria as its new leadership struggles to assert control after overthrowing the Assad regime.

For the Druze community, the confrontation represents an existential crisis, with widespread fear for relatives trapped in conflict zones. As the violence spirals, efforts to protect civilians and maintain peace become ever more critical amid pervasive communication blackouts and regional insecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

