US Domestic Headlines: Scandals, Sentencing, and Strategic Moves

A former U.S. Army soldier, Cameron John Wagenius, has confessed to hacking telecommunications databases and demanded ransoms, defrauding at least 10 organizations. The Department of Justice reported Wagenius's attempt to extort approximately $1 million.

In Los Angeles, 2,000 National Guard troops are being withdrawn due to the successful completion of their mission, according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. This decision follows their deployment during recent protests.

Economists observe an inflation hike in June, with consumer prices escalating by 0.3%. This rise aligns with fears related to import tariffs under the Trump administration, affecting various goods and potentially impacting Federal Reserve decisions.

