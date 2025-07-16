Left Menu

US Domestic Headlines: Scandals, Sentencing, and Strategic Moves

This summary covers recent US domestic news involving key stories such as a former Army soldier admitting to hacking, updates on National Guard deployment, rising inflation figures, Trump administration's election data pursuit, a reopened deportation case, an investigation into the University of Michigan's foreign funding, and a notable wildfire incident.

A former U.S. Army soldier, Cameron John Wagenius, has confessed to hacking telecommunications databases and demanded ransoms, defrauding at least 10 organizations. The Department of Justice reported Wagenius's attempt to extort approximately $1 million.

In Los Angeles, 2,000 National Guard troops are being withdrawn due to the successful completion of their mission, according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. This decision follows their deployment during recent protests.

Economists observe an inflation hike in June, with consumer prices escalating by 0.3%. This rise aligns with fears related to import tariffs under the Trump administration, affecting various goods and potentially impacting Federal Reserve decisions.

