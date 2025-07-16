Tensions Escalate in Odisha: BJD Protest Over College Student's Death Turns Violent
A protest by BJD workers in Odisha turned violent as they clashed with police over the death of a college student. Allegations arose about the use of rubber bullets, which police denied. BJD leader Naveen Patnaik condemned the police actions and vowed to continue seeking justice for the deceased student.
- Country:
- India
The streets of Odisha witnessed chaotic scenes as BJD workers and leaders clashed with police over the tragic death of a college student. The protest, meant to be peaceful, spiraled into violence near the Lower PMG Square when demonstrators breached barricades to march towards the state secretariat.
In an attempt to curb the escalating tension, police resorted to using water cannons and tear gas. However, the BJD leaders alleged that rubber bullets were also fired, a claim dismissed by police officials. The confrontation resulted in injuries to several former ministers and the detention of approximately 100 protesters.
BJD president Naveen Patnaik strongly criticized the police's actions, calling them excessive and unwarranted. He emphasized that the party would persist in its fight for justice concerning the student's death, despite the heavy-handed response from law enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
