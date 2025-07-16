Left Menu

Bayrou's Bold Proposal: Scrapping Holidays to Save France's Finances

French PM Francois Bayrou proposes cutting two public holidays to address France's financial woes. Bayrou faces political upheaval with opposition from both the far-right and left-wing parties. While some see the measure as necessary, it echoes a previous failed attempt to reduce public holidays by former PM Raffarin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:08 IST
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has stirred controversy by proposing the elimination of two public holidays as part of efforts to stabilize France's finances. Bayrou's bold move aims to reduce the national deficit by 43.8 billion euros, but it faces significant opposition from political rivals and trade unions.

The proposal is reminiscent of former Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin's attempt to remove the Pentecost Monday holiday in 2003, which led to public outcry and ultimately his resignation. Critics argue the plan unfairly punishes workers by requiring more work days without additional compensation.

With the far-right National Rally and left-wing parties poised to challenge Bayrou's leadership, his political future is uncertain. Public opinion remains divided, with many rejecting the loss of holidays as a means to financial recovery, questioning if Bayrou himself is making personal sacrifices.

