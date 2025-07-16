Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Assam CM: Corruption Allegations and Battle of Ideologies

Rahul Gandhi accused Assam CM of corruption, alleging BJP-EC collaboration to manipulate elections. He claimed the CM’s actions favor industrialists at locals’ expense. Gandhi emphasized a fight between RSS ideology and Congress's truth and non-violence, urging Congress members to continue the ideological battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:40 IST
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of corruption and claiming that he would be jailed by the state's people. Gandhi stated that despite the CM's facade, fear is visible in his demeanor due to Congress workers' determination to hold him accountable.

Gandhi alleged that the BJP and the Election Commission colluded to unfairly win the Maharashtra elections and are trying similar tactics in Bihar. He urged Congress workers to stay vigilant to prevent this from happening in other states. The veteran leader also criticized the media, suggesting it sides with billionaires and political leaders instead of uncovering the truth.

Highlighting a larger ideological battle, Gandhi portrayed the contest as one between the violent ideologies of the RSS and the non-violent truth espoused by Congress. He encouraged Congress members to view themselves as 'sipahis' (warriors) in this ideological struggle, underlining the urgency to fight for the common people's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

