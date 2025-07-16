Clashes Erupt Over Controversial Rally in Bangladesh
At least four people lost their lives in Gopalganj, Bangladesh, during a rally organized by the National Citizen Party (NCP). Tensions arose as NCP supporters clashed with police amid a historic rivalry involving Sheikh Hasina, with authorities enforcing a curfew to control the unrest.
At least four individuals were killed in Gopalganj, Bangladesh, this Wednesday during tumultuous clashes centered around a rally organized by the National Citizen Party (NCP), according to reports.
Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's hometown turned chaotic, as supporters of his daughter, former premier Sheikh Hasina, engaged in violent skirmishes with law enforcement prior to the NCP's student-led march, reported by Prothom Alo newspaper.
Authorities deployed extra paramilitary forces and enacted curfews to quell the violence, while NCP leaders vowed justice against Mujib's legacy as they secured support for their rally's continuation amid governmental resistance.
