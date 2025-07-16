Left Menu

Clashes Erupt Over Controversial Rally in Bangladesh

At least four people lost their lives in Gopalganj, Bangladesh, during a rally organized by the National Citizen Party (NCP). Tensions arose as NCP supporters clashed with police amid a historic rivalry involving Sheikh Hasina, with authorities enforcing a curfew to control the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:21 IST
Clashes Erupt Over Controversial Rally in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

At least four individuals were killed in Gopalganj, Bangladesh, this Wednesday during tumultuous clashes centered around a rally organized by the National Citizen Party (NCP), according to reports.

Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's hometown turned chaotic, as supporters of his daughter, former premier Sheikh Hasina, engaged in violent skirmishes with law enforcement prior to the NCP's student-led march, reported by Prothom Alo newspaper.

Authorities deployed extra paramilitary forces and enacted curfews to quell the violence, while NCP leaders vowed justice against Mujib's legacy as they secured support for their rally's continuation amid governmental resistance.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025