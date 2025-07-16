Key Meeting Between GOP and Fed Chief
Republicans on the House Financial Services Committee are set to meet with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The meeting, taking place Wednesday at 6 p.m. (2200 GMT), is highly anticipated as it might address crucial financial strategies and Fed policies impacting the U.S. economy amid global challenges.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant development, Republicans on the House Financial Services Committee are poised to engage in discussions with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this Wednesday. The meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. (2200GMT), has garnered attention due to its potential implications for U.S. financial policy.
This encounter provides a platform for committee members to delve into pressing economic issues under the Fed's purview, possibly shaping future legislative and monetary strategies. As financial markets and policy circles closely watch the meeting, stakeholders anticipate valuable insights.
The discussions might shed light on the Fed's stance amidst progressing global challenges, influencing economic direction in the coming months. The outcome could have far-reaching effects on both domestic and international economic landscapes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Somalia’s Economy Grows 4% in 2024 Amid Reforms, Faces Aid Uncertainty in 2025
China leads, Europe lags: Global energy economy research reveals sharp divide
We are meeting our MLAs to evaluate work they have done in their segments: Cong leader Surjewala in Bengaluru.
Jaishankar Strengthens Strategic Ties in US Amidst Quad Meetings
Bihar Polls: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at Patna airport ahead of inaugural ceremony of BJP's state executive meeting