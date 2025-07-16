Trump Administration Moves to Ease Tensions Between Israel and Syria

The Trump administration is reportedly on the verge of finalizing an agreement aimed at reducing hostilities between Israel and Syria. According to Axios, an unnamed U.S. official disclosed these developments on Wednesday.

In a statement from the White House, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism about imminent progress towards de-escalation. His remarks follow a series of significant Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Rubio's comments reflect an urgent diplomatic push to manage tensions in the region, highlighting ongoing efforts by the U.S. to stabilize the situation and prevent further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)