Trump Administration Moves to Ease Tensions Between Israel and Syria
The Trump administration is reportedly nearing an agreement to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Syria. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that progress towards easing the situation could occur within hours following Israeli airstrikes in Damascus, according to an Axios report citing a U.S. official.
In a statement from the White House, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism about imminent progress towards de-escalation. His remarks follow a series of significant Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian capital, Damascus.
Rubio's comments reflect an urgent diplomatic push to manage tensions in the region, highlighting ongoing efforts by the U.S. to stabilize the situation and prevent further conflict.
