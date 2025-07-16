Congress Unleashes Fiery Campaign for Assam Election with Blazing Accusations at Sarma

With fiery rhetoric, the Congress has ignited its campaign for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. Top leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi targeted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of deep-seated corruption, and assured the citizens of Assam that they will seek justice.

Highlighting Sarma's political history with Congress, the leaders portrayed him as a defector enabling BJP's power grab in the region. They called on party workers to closely monitor the electoral process, alleging collusion between BJP and election officials to undermine genuine voting in Assam, mirroring events in Maharashtra and Bihar.

The Congress vowed to address grievances concerning eviction drives, land appropriation, and media suppression while promising educational and economic reforms. They criticized BJP's influence over voter lists, alleging underhanded tactics and voter disenfranchisement, aiming to reclaim Assam in the next election.

