Left Menu

Congress Unleashes Fiery Campaign for Assam Election with Blazing Accusations at Sarma

The Congress launched its campaign for the Assam Assembly election, with leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi criticizing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for alleged corruption. They accused him of betraying Congress and aiding BJP's pursuit for power. The leaders rallied for vigilant election monitoring, amidst claims of political corruption and media manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:06 IST
Congress Unleashes Fiery Campaign for Assam Election with Blazing Accusations at Sarma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With fiery rhetoric, the Congress has ignited its campaign for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. Top leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi targeted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of deep-seated corruption, and assured the citizens of Assam that they will seek justice.

Highlighting Sarma's political history with Congress, the leaders portrayed him as a defector enabling BJP's power grab in the region. They called on party workers to closely monitor the electoral process, alleging collusion between BJP and election officials to undermine genuine voting in Assam, mirroring events in Maharashtra and Bihar.

The Congress vowed to address grievances concerning eviction drives, land appropriation, and media suppression while promising educational and economic reforms. They criticized BJP's influence over voter lists, alleging underhanded tactics and voter disenfranchisement, aiming to reclaim Assam in the next election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025