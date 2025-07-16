Left Menu

U.S. House Speaker Advocates for Fresh Federal Reserve Leadership

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has expressed the need for fresh leadership at the Federal Reserve. While supporting change, he's uncertain if President Biden has the power to dismiss Chair Jerome Powell. Reports highlight the ongoing discourse surrounding potential shifts in Federal Reserve leadership roles and policies.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson called for new leadership at the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, citing that such a change might benefit the institution. His comments, reported by various media outlets, reflect ongoing discussions regarding leadership within the financial organization.

While Johnson supports fresh leadership, he remains unsure whether President Biden possesses the authority to dismiss the current Chair, Jerome Powell. This uncertainty underscores the complexity of governance in major financial entities.

Reports from the Wall Street Journal and Punchbowl News capture the Speaker's remarks, contributing to the broader debate about the future direction of the U.S. Federal Reserve and its governance.

