Left Menu

Trump's Conflict with Fed Chair Powell: A Political Tug-of-War Unfolds

President Trump has denied plans to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell despite frequent criticism. The issue has caused market fluctuations and debate within political circles. Republican Senator Thom Tillis has defended the Fed's independence, warning that firing its chair would undermine U.S. financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:18 IST
Trump's Conflict with Fed Chair Powell: A Political Tug-of-War Unfolds
Donald Trump

Amidst swirling speculation, President Donald Trump has confirmed he is not planning to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Despite sharp criticism directed at Powell for not lowering interest rates, Trump denied Bloomberg's report suggesting an imminent firing, which had unsettled financial markets across the board.

Market resilience followed as stocks pared their losses, with Treasury yields retreating from earlier heights. Trump's ongoing criticism of Powell, which he vocalized anew, emphasizes his dissatisfaction with the Fed chief's handling of interest rate cuts.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis, defending the Federal Reserve's independence, cautioned against the politicization of the central bank, warning that removing Powell could endanger U.S. economic credibility. Meanwhile, as the Treasury Secretary identifies candidates to potentially succeed Powell, the Fed's leadership remains a focal point of intense political scrutiny.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025