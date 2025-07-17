Trump's Trade Tactics: Deals with India and Europe on Horizon
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed in an interview that his administration is nearing a trade agreement with India and potentially with Europe, while expressing uncertainty about a deal with Canada. He also mentioned potential tariffs on smaller countries.
In a recent interview on Real America's Voice, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his administration is making significant strides towards finalizing a trade deal with India.
Trump expressed optimism about potentially securing an agreement with Europe, but sounded a note of caution regarding prospects with Canada, suggesting it may be premature to anticipate a deal there.
Additionally, Trump hinted at implementing a 10% or 15% tariff on smaller countries in the near future.
