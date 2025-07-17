Syrian Interim President Stands Firm Amid Conflict
Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa emphasized the Syrian government's commitment to protecting Druze citizens against attacks, amid escalating tensions with Israel. He reassured citizens of Syria's readiness to combat threats if necessary, prioritizing national interests and citizen safety over external influences and potential chaos.
In the wake of escalating tensions, Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa reaffirmed the government's dedication to safeguarding Druze citizens. His remarks came after Israel's declaration to dismantle Syrian forces attacking Druze communities in the south.
In his inaugural televised address following Israeli airstrikes on Damascus, Sharaa assured the Druze population that Syria rejects any manipulation by external forces. His comments underscored the nation's resolve amidst mounting international pressures.
Al-Sharaa articulated Syria's historical resilience against warfare, expressing readiness to defend the nation's dignity if threatened, while emphasizing the importance of prioritizing Syrian interests and preserving stability.
