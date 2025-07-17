Left Menu

Syrian Interim President Stands Firm Amid Conflict

Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa emphasized the Syrian government's commitment to protecting Druze citizens against attacks, amid escalating tensions with Israel. He reassured citizens of Syria's readiness to combat threats if necessary, prioritizing national interests and citizen safety over external influences and potential chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 17-07-2025 07:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 07:24 IST
Syrian Interim President Stands Firm Amid Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In the wake of escalating tensions, Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa reaffirmed the government's dedication to safeguarding Druze citizens. His remarks came after Israel's declaration to dismantle Syrian forces attacking Druze communities in the south.

In his inaugural televised address following Israeli airstrikes on Damascus, Sharaa assured the Druze population that Syria rejects any manipulation by external forces. His comments underscored the nation's resolve amidst mounting international pressures.

Al-Sharaa articulated Syria's historical resilience against warfare, expressing readiness to defend the nation's dignity if threatened, while emphasizing the importance of prioritizing Syrian interests and preserving stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025