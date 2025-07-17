Pumpkin Protest: Monsoon Session's Symbolic Showdown
Opposition legislators used pumpkins to symbolize dissatisfaction with the government's performance during the monsoon session. They accused the ruling party of failing to address farmers, students, and workers' issues. The protest underscored concerns about unmet promises concerning education, healthcare, and tribal rights.
- Country:
- India
Opposition legislators turned heads at the Vidhan Bhavan by carrying pumpkins during a protest on Thursday. The vegetable served as a metaphorical critique of what they described as the government's unfulfilled promises during the monsoon session.
Chants of 'loan waiver for farmers - a pumpkin', 'healthcare for people - a pumpkin', echoed through the legislative halls, highlighting grievances related to education, healthcare, and tribal rights. The session is set to conclude on Friday, leaving a trail of dissatisfaction among the opposition.
Prominent figures among the protesters included Congress MLCs Satej Patil, Abhijeet Wanjari, and Shiv Sena MLAs Siddharth Kharat and Varun Sardesai, who accused the ruling alliance of ignoring farmers, students, and workers' needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government Launches City & Regional Deals to Drive Growth and Reform
German government not currently holding talks on TKMS stake, reports Handelsblatt
UPDATE 1-German government not holding talks on TKMS stake, reports Handelsblatt
A New Era for MSMEs: DTX by KredX Signs Pivotal MoU with Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India
"Directly a message to the Chinese government," say Dalai Lama's followers after he leaves succession choice to Gaden Trust