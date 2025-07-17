Pumpkin Protest: Monsoon Session's Symbolic Showdown

Opposition legislators turned heads at the Vidhan Bhavan by carrying pumpkins during a protest on Thursday. The vegetable served as a metaphorical critique of what they described as the government's unfulfilled promises during the monsoon session.

Chants of 'loan waiver for farmers - a pumpkin', 'healthcare for people - a pumpkin', echoed through the legislative halls, highlighting grievances related to education, healthcare, and tribal rights. The session is set to conclude on Friday, leaving a trail of dissatisfaction among the opposition.

Prominent figures among the protesters included Congress MLCs Satej Patil, Abhijeet Wanjari, and Shiv Sena MLAs Siddharth Kharat and Varun Sardesai, who accused the ruling alliance of ignoring farmers, students, and workers' needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)