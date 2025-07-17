Left Menu

Ceasefire Holds as Syria's Interim President Vows to Protect Druze Rights Amid Escalating Conflict

Interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa promises to safeguard Druze citizens' rights amid a tenuous ceasefire following intense fighting and Israeli airstrikes. As government forces withdraw from Sweida, the U.S. and Israel engage in diplomatic actions to stabilize the region and address the complex crisis.

Amid intensifying conflict in Syria's south, interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa assured that the rights of the Druze minority would be protected as a ceasefire finally held following U.S.-backed interventions.

Hostilities between government forces and Druze fighters saw Islamist-led troops retreat from Sweida, where Israeli airstrikes targeted Damascus and demanded the withdrawal of Syrian forces to protect the Druze populace.

With the United Nations Security Council set to deliberate on the crisis, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu called for restraint from Druze citizens as concerns mount over the nation's stability and the threat of jihadist governance looms ever larger.

