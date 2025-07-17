Ceasefire Holds as Syria's Interim President Vows to Protect Druze Rights Amid Escalating Conflict
Interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa promises to safeguard Druze citizens' rights amid a tenuous ceasefire following intense fighting and Israeli airstrikes. As government forces withdraw from Sweida, the U.S. and Israel engage in diplomatic actions to stabilize the region and address the complex crisis.
Amid intensifying conflict in Syria's south, interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa assured that the rights of the Druze minority would be protected as a ceasefire finally held following U.S.-backed interventions.
Hostilities between government forces and Druze fighters saw Islamist-led troops retreat from Sweida, where Israeli airstrikes targeted Damascus and demanded the withdrawal of Syrian forces to protect the Druze populace.
With the United Nations Security Council set to deliberate on the crisis, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu called for restraint from Druze citizens as concerns mount over the nation's stability and the threat of jihadist governance looms ever larger.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Over 12 Million Children Harmed by Conflict in MENA as UNICEF Sounds Alarm
Kremlin says US pause on weapons to Ukraine will hasten conflict's end
Putin, Macron hold talks post 3 years on Ukraine conflict and Middle East tensions
Republic of Korea’s $7.6M Boost Food Aids 233,000 in Conflict-Hit Mozambique
Putin-Trump Talks: Strained Negotiations Amid Ukraine Conflict