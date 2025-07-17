Controversy Arises Over Maharashtra's Special Public Security Bill

Maharashtra's Special Public Security Bill has ignited political controversy, with Minister Yogesh Kadam claiming internal support from Congress leaders despite opposition from higher-ups.

The legislation, targeting 'urban Naxalism,' passed last week, is criticized for its strict measures, seen by detractors as a means to stifle dissent.

Accusations of political maneuvering surface over Marathi language debates, seen as attempts to sway voters in upcoming civic elections.