Controversy Arises Over Maharashtra's Special Public Security Bill

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam asserts that internal support for the Special Public Security Bill exists among Congress leaders, despite opposition from the party high command. The bill, passed by both houses, faces criticism for stringent measures and alleged suppression of dissent. Conflicts arise over language issues and political strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:10 IST
Maharashtra's Special Public Security Bill has ignited political controversy, with Minister Yogesh Kadam claiming internal support from Congress leaders despite opposition from higher-ups.

The legislation, targeting 'urban Naxalism,' passed last week, is criticized for its strict measures, seen by detractors as a means to stifle dissent.

Accusations of political maneuvering surface over Marathi language debates, seen as attempts to sway voters in upcoming civic elections.

