Illegal Phone Tapping Scandal: High-Profile Involvement and Political Tensions Uncovered

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, a Union Minister, is required to give a statement in an investigation concerning alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime. Authorities probe whether phones of judges were tapped, with accusations of political surveillance against former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team has summoned Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar to provide a statement in a potential phone-tapping scandal linked to the past BRS regime, officials reported on Thursday.

Kumar is set to meet investigators on July 24 at the Lake View Government Guest House, amidst claims that judicial figures' phones were involved. He urged the state government to assign the Central Bureau of Investigation to handle the probe.

Authorities are also interrogating T Prabhakar Rao, the former Special Intelligence Bureau chief of Telangana, the primary suspect in the case. Accusations involve unauthorized political surveillance to favor ruling party leaders, with actions carried out under the defunct Special Operations Team led by a suspended DSP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

