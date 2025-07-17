Delhi's Phonegate: A Political Controversy Unfolds

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood has levelled serious allegations against prominent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) figures, including former Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. Sood claims they purchased high-end mobile phones exceeding stipulated government limits during their tenure.

According to Sood, an official 2013 circular restricted the chief minister to phones worth Rs 50,000 and other ministers Rs 45,000. However, Kejriwal is alleged to have acquired four iPhones costing much more between 2015 and 2022. Sisodia and former Chief Minister Atishi are also under scrutiny for similar purchases.

The allegations arise as the city government recently raised mobile reimbursement limits. AAP's Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the revised ceilings which now permit spending of Rs 1.5 lakh for chief ministers and Rs 1.25 lakh for other ministers, questioning the promises made to Delhi's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)