Zelenskiy Appoints New Ambassador to Strengthen U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a strategic diplomatic move by appointing Olha Stefanishyna as the country's new ambassador to the United States, effective Thursday.

Zelenskiy shared this announcement on Telegram, stating that Stefanishyna, serving as Deputy Prime Minister for Euro-Atlantic integration, will assume the role to foster stronger ties with the U.S.

While her formal appointment procedures are pending, Stefanishyna will operate as the special presidential representative to develop crucial relations with Washington.