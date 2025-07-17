Left Menu

Modi's West Bengal Visit: Unveiling Developments and Political Undertones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to West Bengal includes addressing a BJP rally and launching development projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore. The visit precedes the crucial Assembly elections next year and follows Mamata Banerjee's protest against alleged harassment in BJP-ruled states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This trip gains additional political weight as it precedes the Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee's Martyrs Day rally on July 21. Banerjee recently led a protest in Kolkata against alleged mistreatment of Bengali-speaking individuals in states governed by the BJP.

The visit is also aligned with infrastructure development, as Modi will launch multiple projects, including a significant City Gas Distribution project and sections of the Durgapur-Haldia Natural Gas Pipeline. These initiatives promise to enhance energy distribution, rail and road connectivity, and air quality across the region.

