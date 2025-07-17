Modi's West Bengal Visit: Unveiling Developments and Political Undertones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit West Bengal, marking a politically charged occasion as he addresses a BJP rally in Durgapur while spearheading development projects exceeding Rs 5,000 crore. The Assembly elections scheduled for April-May next year add further importance to this visit.

This trip gains additional political weight as it precedes the Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee's Martyrs Day rally on July 21. Banerjee recently led a protest in Kolkata against alleged mistreatment of Bengali-speaking individuals in states governed by the BJP.

The visit is also aligned with infrastructure development, as Modi will launch multiple projects, including a significant City Gas Distribution project and sections of the Durgapur-Haldia Natural Gas Pipeline. These initiatives promise to enhance energy distribution, rail and road connectivity, and air quality across the region.