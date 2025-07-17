Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Greenlights BJP Rally Amid TMC Event Clash

The Calcutta High Court has granted permission to the BJP to hold a rally in Siliguri on July 21, coinciding with TMC's Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata. The court imposed several restrictions, including limiting attendees and specifying a new venue, while ensuring law and order during the event.

The Calcutta High Court ruled in favor of the BJP on Thursday, permitting the party to conduct a rally in Siliguri on July 21. This decision aligns with the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) scheduled annual Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata on the same day.

The directive mandates that the BJP rally and meeting take place between 11 am and 5 pm, with law enforcement on hand to maintain order. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh imposed restrictions, allowing no more than 10,000 participants, with each group capped at 100 individuals.

The BJP faced initial hurdles as police had refused a specific route for their procession. Following the state's argument that congestion might occur due to TMC's gathering, the court relocated the BJP event to Chunabhatti in Siliguri while ensuring the city would not face congestion as most participants would head to Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

