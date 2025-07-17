Left Menu

Ralph Alvarado Reenters Kentucky Politics: A Conservative Comeback

Ralph Alvarado, Kentucky's first Hispanic state legislator, announces his candidacy for the 6th Congressional District, reengaging in Kentucky politics. As a former Tennessee health leader, Alvarado aligns with Trump's 'America First' agenda, promising to address issues like border security and the 'woke agenda.' The race also sees Democratic contenders like Zach Dembo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:14 IST
Republican Ralph Alvarado, Kentucky's first Hispanic state legislator, has announced his candidacy for the state's 6th Congressional District, making a return to Kentucky politics. Alvarado, who formerly led Tennessee's public health department, has pledged to align with former President Donald Trump's 'America First' agenda.

"Kentuckians are fed up with open borders and sky-high prices," Alvarado stated. Running against Democratic and Republican contenders, he promises to fight for working families, sealing the southern border, and opposing what he calls the 'woke agenda.' State Reps Ryan Dotson and Deanna Gordon have also entered the race, emphasizing their conservative platforms.

The Democratic side sees candidates like former federal prosecutor Zach Dembo, who aims to lower living costs and expand healthcare access. Alvarado, with deep roots in Kentucky, resumes his political aspirations amid redistricting changes by a GOP-led legislature that reshaped the district's voter landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

