Tejashwi Yadav Claps Back Amid Controversy Over Mutton Feasts

In a latest political spat, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has hit back at Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan, commonly known as Lalan, for organizing a 'mutton party'. This response comes amid repeated criticisms from the ruling NDA against Yadav for consuming non-vegetarian food during sacred periods like Navratra and Saawan.

The contentious feast reportedly took place in Lakhisarai district, within the Munger Lok Sabha constituency represented by Lalan, who is associated with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U). Yadav's comments were a direct nod to prior controversies involving non-veg feasts hosted by opposition leaders.

Addressing the issue via PTI Video, Yadav sarcastically remarked on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi, due to visit Motihari, would commend Lalan for his actions. The remark revisited past incidents where opposition figures faced backlash from the BJP-led coalition, emphasizing the political tension surrounding these feasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)