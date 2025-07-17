A Decade of Progress: Celebrating Pema Khandu's Leadership
The BJP in Arunachal Pradesh marked Chief Minister Pema Khandu's nine-year leadership, celebrating it as a period of growth. Party leaders praised his and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein's influence, highlighting key achievements like the Arunachal Frontier Highway and a significant budget increase, reflecting the state's economic progress.
The BJP's Arunachal Pradesh unit celebrated Chief Minister Pema Khandu's nine consecutive years in office, calling his term a 'golden period' of growth and stability.
The celebration, held at the party's headquarters, was attended by legislators and senior party members who praised the leadership of Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein.
Key achievements such as the approval of the Arunachal Frontier Highway and a significant rise in the state's budget were highlighted, showcasing the state's economic upliftment under their leadership.
