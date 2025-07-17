Left Menu

CPI(M) Accuses Targeting of Bengali Migrants, Urges Action

The CPI(M) claims Bengali-speaking migrant workers are being targeted outside West Bengal due to identity issues. The party urges Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to dispatch delegations of Trinamool Congress MPs to address the situation. Allegations suggest that organizations are branding these workers as Bangladeshis or Rohingyas.

  • India

The CPI(M) has accused that Bengali-speaking migrant workers moving out of West Bengal are facing identity-driven discrimination in various states. The political party has taken a strong stance against what it perceives as an orchestrated targeting of these workers, predominantly by RSS and BJP-influenced authorities.

At a press conference, CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Mohammed Salim reiterated the party's demand for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to deploy delegations of Trinamool Congress MPs to intervene in states where these divisive activities reportedly occur. Salim emphasized that such internal migrations for livelihoods are common and should not trigger identity-based harassment.

Salim highlighted that the Constitution mandates the central government's duty to uphold the citizens' rights including safety and well-being. He criticized local officials' alleged inaction, mentioning that CPI(M) leaders, such as Brinda Karat, stepped in to assist affected migrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

