Left Menu

India Calls Out NATO's Double Standards Amidst Energy Sanctions Threat

India has strongly responded to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's threat of secondary sanctions due to its ties with Russia. Emphasizing national interests in energy procurement, India cautioned against double standards. Rutte also warned China and Brazil, while US President Trump threatened trade restrictions if Russia fails to make peace with Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:21 IST
India Calls Out NATO's Double Standards Amidst Energy Sanctions Threat
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating diplomatic tensions, India robustly rebuffed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's warning of secondary sanctions over its energy ties with Russia. The nation defended its stance, underscoring that energy decisions are driven by national priorities and global market conditions.

Rutte's caution extended to China and Brazil, highlighting potential economic repercussions should these countries maintain their business relations with Moscow. His comments followed a stern message from US President Donald Trump, who signaled punitive trade measures against Russia if a peace agreement with Ukraine remains elusive.

India, alongside China and Brazil, remains a major importer of Russian crude oil, despite Western sanctions. As the situation unfolds, global markets and geopolitical alliances are poised for potential shifts, driven by these high-stakes negotiations and policy moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025