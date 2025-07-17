India Calls Out NATO's Double Standards Amidst Energy Sanctions Threat

Amid escalating diplomatic tensions, India robustly rebuffed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's warning of secondary sanctions over its energy ties with Russia. The nation defended its stance, underscoring that energy decisions are driven by national priorities and global market conditions.

Rutte's caution extended to China and Brazil, highlighting potential economic repercussions should these countries maintain their business relations with Moscow. His comments followed a stern message from US President Donald Trump, who signaled punitive trade measures against Russia if a peace agreement with Ukraine remains elusive.

India, alongside China and Brazil, remains a major importer of Russian crude oil, despite Western sanctions. As the situation unfolds, global markets and geopolitical alliances are poised for potential shifts, driven by these high-stakes negotiations and policy moves.

